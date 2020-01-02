Giovedì 02 Gennaio 2020 | 12:22

Rome
M5S turmoil continues as Senator Paragone ejected

Rome
Italian manufacturing PMI drops to lowest level since 2013

Rome
45 migrants missing at sea says Sos Alarm Phone

Sassari
Teen dies of meningitis in Sardinia

Rome
Zalone's new film takes record 8.7mn on one day

Rome
January sales begin

Rome
Senator Paragone ejected from M5S

Vatican City
Pope apologizes after slapping clinging pilgrim's hands

Turin
New display of Turin Shroud in 2020

Vatican City
Pope visits Rome parish for friend's funeral

Vatican City
Leccenel Leccese
Vandali in azione a Lizzanello: pupi del presepe in piazza sfregiati

Potenzanel potentino
Due milioni per 4 aree marine protette, c'è anche Maratea

Foggianuovo anno
«Facciamo diventare Foggia capitale dei sogni», il messaggio del vescovo

Brindisinel cuore della movida
Brindisi, lite fra giovani in pieno centro finisce a coltellate: due feriti

Barinel Barese
Altamura, i botti di Capodanno danneggiano la Cattedrale

BatIl caso
Trinitapoli, al via le operazioni di pulizia delle strade dai petardi inesplosi

MateraA Capodanno
Bernalda, in casa con 12 kg di fuochi d'artificio illegali: denunciato

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, bomba esplode nella notte di S. Silvestro: nel mirino una tabaccheria

Rome

45 migrants missing at sea says Sos Alarm Phone

Asylum seekers made distress call says organization

Rome, January 1 - A boat with 45 migrants on board has been missing since it launched a distress call 74 hours ago, Alarm Phone, the direct line for migrants in the Mediterranean, said on Wednesday. On December 31, a fisherman told the organization that it had seen a boat with a broken engine in rough seas off Libya. "We spoke with coast guards, authorities in Libya, international organizations and our witness", Alarm Phone reported. "Nobody knows what happened to this boat. "We fear the worst but we hope that in same way they are safe", the organization said of the migrants.

