45 migrants missing at sea says Sos Alarm Phone

M5S turmoil continues as Senator Paragone ejected
Rome
02 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 1 - A boat with 45 migrants on board has been missing since it launched a distress call 74 hours ago, Alarm Phone, the direct line for migrants in the Mediterranean, said on Wednesday. On December 31, a fisherman told the organization that it had seen a boat with a broken engine in rough seas off Libya. "We spoke with coast guards, authorities in Libya, international organizations and our witness", Alarm Phone reported. "Nobody knows what happened to this boat. "We fear the worst but we hope that in same way they are safe", the organization said of the migrants.
