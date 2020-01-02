January sales begin

Rome, January 2 - Italy's January sales get under way on Thursday with shops in Basilicata, Sicilia and Val d'Aosta the first to start luring in the public with special offers. The sales will begin in the other regions on Saturday. Retailers association Confcommercio estimates that the sales will generate around five billion euros in business in Italy. Small business association Confesercenti estimates that four out of 10 Italians will buy something in the sales. Consumers association Codacons, meanwhile, forecasts that the sales will be down by as much as 10% this year with respect to 2019.