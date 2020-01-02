Zalone's new film takes record 8.7mn on one day

Rome, January 2 - Tolo Tolo, the new film starring and directed by Italian comedian Checco Zalone, took 8.7 million euros in its first day on Wednesday, making it Italian cinema's top performer of all time in the first 24 hours. Zalone's fifth film beat his own record of 7.3 million euros set in 2016 with Quo Vado?. Zalone is famous for his politically incorrect humour and the new film's trailer, featuring a song making fun of the migrant situation, caused controversy.