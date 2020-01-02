Senator Paragone ejected from M5S

Rome, January 2 - Senator Gianluigi Paragone has reacted angrily after being ejected from the 5-Star Movement (M5S) for having voted against the government's 2020 budget law. "I have been ejected from nothing," said Paragone, who was a high-profile television journalist before embarking on a political career. The expulsion adds to the turmoil the anti-establishment M5S is enduring after several lawmakers defected to their former alliance partners - Matteo Salvini's rightwing League party. Foreign Minister and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has said that the movement will hold a 'states general' conference this year, saying it must be united.