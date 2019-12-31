New display of Turin Shroud in 2020
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Foggia, emittente tv non pagò 110mila euro a dipendenti: sanzioni e attività sospesa
i più letti
«Vanessa vieni a trovarci in Puglia. Facciamo lo stesso lavoro di tuo padre», l'invito di CasAmbulanti (VD)
Turin
31 Dicembre 2019
Turin, December 31 - The Shroud of Turin will be on display for youths attending the 43rd gathering of the Taizè community scheduled in the Piedmont capital from December 28, 2020 until January 1, 2021, the archbishop of Turin, Mons. Cesare Nosiglia said Tuesday. The Shroud, the cloth believed by many to be Christ's winding sheet, will likely be on display only for a day, as occurred in August 2018. It will be the key moment of the pilgrimage of the community of Taizè, which has gathered once a year thousands of young Christians from different confessions since 1978.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su