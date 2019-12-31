Martedì 31 Dicembre 2019 | 18:49

Turin

New display of Turin Shroud in 2020

For gathering of Taize' community

New display of Turin Shroud in 2020

Turin, December 31 - The Shroud of Turin will be on display for youths attending the 43rd gathering of the Taizè community scheduled in the Piedmont capital from December 28, 2020 until January 1, 2021, the archbishop of Turin, Mons. Cesare Nosiglia said Tuesday. The Shroud, the cloth believed by many to be Christ's winding sheet, will likely be on display only for a day, as occurred in August 2018. It will be the key moment of the pilgrimage of the community of Taizè, which has gathered once a year thousands of young Christians from different confessions since 1978.

