Pope visits Rome parish for friend's funeral

Vatican City, December 31 - Pope Francis on Tuesday visited a Rome parish for the funeral of a friend of his, Professor Maria Grazia Mara, who died Monday. The funeral took place in the parish of San Giuseppe al Nomentano. At the end of the funeral the pope said goodbye to some of those present and then returned to the Vatican, Vatican press office director Matteo Bruni said. The pope's visit was in a strictly private form, Bruni said.