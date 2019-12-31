Rome waste dump to be at Monte Carnevale

Rome, December 31 - A new waste dump for Rome will be set up at Monte Carnevale in the eleventh municipality of the Italian capital, the city government deliberated Tuesday. The regional government of Lazio will also make available all the resources to enable a series of extraordinary work projects to be carried out at the waste disposal plant at another site, Rocca Cencia, sources said. The news came in a joint statement from the city and regional governments. Rome has been through a series of waste crises. Mayor Virginia Raggi has been criticised for alleged inaction. She has vowed to end Rome's rubbish emergencies. The city's waste collection firm, AMA, has also been through a string of scandals and judicial probes.