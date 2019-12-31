Good weather, mild temperatures forecast for New Year

Rome, December 31 - Good weather is forecast on New Year's Day with a powerful sub-tropical anticyclone across the central and western Mediterranean bringing mild temperatures this week, 3bmeteo said Tuesday. The cold snap that has recently gripped Italy is about to end, the weather service said. "Europe and all of Italy are preparing to experience a period of stable weather marked by the absence of Atlantic low-pressure areas and by an extremely mild climate for this period" of the year, said 3bmeteo. However, high pressure and stability will be accompanied by fog and mist across planes in northern Italy and valleys in the center, meteorologists said. As of January 2, humid air coming from the west will bring low clouds and local rain over regions of the higher and medium Tyrrhenian Sea. Temperatures are expected to plunge again on January 4-6, the website said. In particular, on January 1 fog and mist have been forecast in the Val Padana with sunny weather expected on the Alps, Alpine foothills and Prealps in the central hours of Wednesday. Good weather has also been forecast in southern and central Italy, expect for sporadic mist and fog banks in internal valleys in the early hours of the morning and at night. Temperatures will in general increase, in particular along the coast and in the mountains, meteorologists said.