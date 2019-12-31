Amadeus reveals names of 22 stars at Sanremo song fest

Rome, December 31 - Amadeus, the artistic director of the next Sanremo song festival, has revealed the names of the 'big' stars to compete at Italy's most popular pop and melodic music event. They include Achille Lauro, Alberto Urso, Anastasio, Bugo and Morgan, Diodato, Elodie, Enrico Nigiotti, Francesco Gabbani, Giordana Angi, Irene Grandi, Le Vibrazioni, Levante, Elettra Lamborghini, Marco Masini, Michele Zarrillo, Junior Cally, Paolo Jannacci, Piero Pelù, I pinguini tattici nucleari, Rancore, Raphael Gualazzi and Riki. Popular entertainer Amadeus, a pseudonym for Amedeo Sebastiani, said the next Sanremo song festival will be "characterized by unpredictability". Many rappers and artists who have gained notoriety thanks to talent shows are among participants. The cast of women will be decided after January 3, organizers said. The next edition of the festival is scheduled to take place on February 4-8.