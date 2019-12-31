5 cited for getting basic income under house arrest

Taranto, December 31 - Italian police on Tuesday cited five people, four men and a woman, for getting the government's 'citizenship wage' universal basic income while they were under house arrest for a range of petty offences. The incident happened in the Puglia port of Taranto. The five were aged between 20 and 58, and all resident in Taranto, police said. The basic income is intended primarily for job seekers. But it is also aimed at the poorest of households. The five were cited for "aggravated fraud in the issuance of public benefits". They were reported to pensions and social security agency INPS to have the benefit revoked. There have many instances of basic income fraud since its inception earlier this year.