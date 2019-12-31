Laws implemented with rigor for Dosio - PG

Turin, December 31 - The arrest of an activist of the 'No-TAV' movement in Piedmont's Susa Valley against the Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link was carried out implementing "with rigor the laws that we have, which protect law and order and impartiality", Piedmont prosecutor general (PG) Francesco Saluzzo said Tuesday. Saluzzo's statement followed the controversial arrest Monday of Nicoletta Dosio, a 73-year-old No-TAV activist. Dosio was arrested after a final appeals verdict in November sentenced her to a one-year prison term for a demonstration on the highway of Frejus in 2012. The activist had not asked for alternative measures to detention. After the "expressions of heavy criticism", which are "legitimate", regarding Dosio's arrest, Saluzzo stressed that the procedure followed in Dosio's case "is that of the law". "Those who have expressed criticism would not want citizens to be treated according to their name or depending on the reasons that led them to commit a crime", he added. Dosio, with 10 other activists, was sentenced in November to terms ranging between one and two years in jail for violence and disrupting public service during a protest on March 3, 2012 at the highway barrier of Avigliana.