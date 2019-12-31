Russian base jumper dies in Trentino

Trento, December 31 - A Russian base jumper died in an accident in Trentino on Tuesday. The man fell to his death from a peak above Lake Garda, local sources said. Emergency services rushed to the scene but could only certify his death. The man was part of a team of base jumpers launching themselves off Cima Capi. There have been a number of deaths at the peak since August 2016, when a 27-year-old Australian base jumper died. Base jumpers from around the world flock to is and to the even more famous Becco dell'Aquila, nearby. At that peak, 29 jumpers have died since 200.