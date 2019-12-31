Martedì 31 Dicembre 2019 | 15:09

Taranto
5 cited for getting basic income under house arrest

Turin
Laws implemented with rigor for Dosio - PG

Trento
Russian base jumper dies in Trentino

Rome
Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti leaving Italian Air Force

Rome
500 security officers deployed in Rome for New Year's Eve

Rome
95% of motorway toll hikes averted

Rome
Illegal fireworks seized across Italy before New Year's Eve

Rome
Majority at odds over citizenship wage, 'quota 100'

Arezzo
14 ex bank managers inc Boschi's father indicted

Rome
Italians to spend 2 bn on New Year Eve dinner

Rome
Turkish nukes reports false - defence min

serie c
Il Bari sulla strada giusta: ora il salto di qualità

Tarantoverso il 2020
Nuovo anno, il messaggio del vescovo di Taranto: «Auguriamoci di fare squadra»

Leccenel salento
Nardò, rapinano portafogli a minore con arma giocattolo per scherzo: denunciati tre 16enni

Barinel barese
Valenzano, stabilizzati 23 lavoratori Innovapuglia. Emiliano: «Ridurremo liste d'attesa»

Materanel Materano
Montalbano Jonico, tenta di portare via figlia a ex compagna, scoppia la rissa: 3 arresti

Potenzaverso l'anno nuovo
Capodanno Potenza, Amadeus si racconta: «Dopo il countdown un bacio dietro le quinte a mia moglie e mio figlio»

Foggiaispettorato del lavoro
Foggia, emittente tv non pagò 110mila euro a dipendenti: sanzioni e attività sospesa

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, tormenta la ex e la minaccia di morte: arrestato 27enne

BatIl bilancio
Barletta, operazione «Mercato Globale»: controlli in mare della Guardia costiera

Rome

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti leaving Italian Air Force

After 19 years of mandatory service, 'no disagreements'

Rome, December 31 - Samantha Cristoforetti, an Italian astronaut with the European Space Agency (ESA), is leaving the Italian Air Force, military sources said on Tuesday, confirming a report published by Milan daily Corriere della Sera. The Air Force sources said Cristoforetti, the first Italian female astronaut to join ESA who is known in Italy as 'Astrosamantha', is leaving after 19 years of mandatory air force service. Cristoforetti had reportedly announced her decision on several occasions to air force chief of staff, General Alberto Rosso. Tuesday is her last day in service although the astronaut, who is also a pilot and engineer, is expected to travel to Istrana on Thursday where her command is based to bid farewell. Air force sources ruled out that disagreements were behind Cristoforetti decision to leave service.

