Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti leaving Italian Air Force

Rome, December 31 - Samantha Cristoforetti, an Italian astronaut with the European Space Agency (ESA), is leaving the Italian Air Force, military sources said on Tuesday, confirming a report published by Milan daily Corriere della Sera. The Air Force sources said Cristoforetti, the first Italian female astronaut to join ESA who is known in Italy as 'Astrosamantha', is leaving after 19 years of mandatory air force service. Cristoforetti had reportedly announced her decision on several occasions to air force chief of staff, General Alberto Rosso. Tuesday is her last day in service although the astronaut, who is also a pilot and engineer, is expected to travel to Istrana on Thursday where her command is based to bid farewell. Air force sources ruled out that disagreements were behind Cristoforetti decision to leave service.