500 security officers deployed in Rome for New Year's Eve

Rome, December 31 - Five hundred security officers, special anti-terror forces and snipers will be deployed in Rome to boost security during New Year's Eve celebrations, officials said Tuesday. Rome police commissioner Carmine Esposito said he has been working on the special security measures for the past 15 days. The boosted security is part of measures implemented during the holidays, he said. Special anti-terror forces will be deployed around sensitive locations with screening measures organized in areas including Porta Angelica near Palazzo Propilei and Santi Uffizi with metal detectors near the square. Presenting the security plan on Tuesday, Esposito said: "We have been working on this plan for New Year's Eve for 15 days". "We studied a lot this year because there is never enough security and citizens must be protected at all cost". "We care about our city, the integrity and security of our citizens", he noted. Police chief Franco Gabrielli will be directing operations on New Year's Eve, Esposito explained, thanking police officers who will be working on Tuesday night and urging citizens to be vigilant and to avoid firecrackers and firearms to ring in the New Year.