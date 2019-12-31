95% of motorway toll hikes averted

Rome, December 31 - Fully 95% of motorway toll hikes that were due to kick in at the start of the new year have been averted by the government's omnibus Milleproroghe decree, the transport ministry said Tuesday. Furthermore, toll freezes have been confirmed for previous years for a number of concessionaries, it said. These include Strada dei Parchi, Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPi) and Milano Serravalle.