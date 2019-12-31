Illegal fireworks seized across Italy before New Year's Eve

Rome, December 31 - Police on Tuesday seized tons of illegal fireworks in separate operations across Italy in efforts to minimize the mayhem caused by the New Year celebrations. Over 10,000 fireworks for a total weight of more than five tons were seized by finance police in the Osmannoro area near Florence. Three Chinese citizens were reported to judicial authorities for storing the fireworks in an ''unsafe manner'' near highly inflammable material including lighters and paper in an area open to the public. In Palermo, Sicily, Carabinieri police reported a total of eight people to authorities and seized 100 kilos of fireworks. Over 88 kilos of firecrackers were also impounded in a separate operation. A man who kept the firecrackers in his warehouse was reported to authorities for the illegal sale of explosive material and for omitting to report the possession of explosive devices. Meanwhile in Naples a 30-year-old with a police record was arrested after Carabinieri police found 204 homemade explosive devices and four boxes of fireworks in his home. Overall, police seized 25 kilos of explosive devices in the man's apartment.