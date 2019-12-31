Italians to spend 2 bn on New Year Eve dinner

Rome, December 31 - Italians will spend two billion euros on their New Year's Eve dinners, according to the Confcooperative retail group. Spending will be in line with last year, it said. One out of two Italians will ring the new year in at home, the group said. This, again, is in line with previous year. Lentils will be sold out again this year as Italians stick to tradition. Lentil stew with cotechino pig's trotters is the traditional New Year's Eve must. The lentils represent the prosperity the new year will bring.