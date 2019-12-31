Cosenza prefect probed for corruption

Cosenza, December 31 - The prefect of Cosenza in Calabria has been placed under investigation in a corruption probe. Paola Galeone, 58, is accused of taking a bribe of 700 euros from a local businesswoman. The businesswoman reportedly reported the case to the police, the Gazzetta del Sud newspaper reported. Police reportedly filmed the alleged bribe being handed over. Galeone has been Cosenza prefect since July 23 2018. She had previously been prefect in Benevento, another southern city. Galeone was hired by the interior ministry's civil servivìce in 1987 and assigned to the prefecture in Taranto, another southern city, where she carried out various jobs. Cozenza has a population of about 250,000. It is the capital of the Province of Cosenza. The ancient town is the seat of the Cosentian Academy, one of the oldest academies of philosophical and literary studies in Italy and Europe. To this day, the city remains a cultural hub, with museums, theatres, libraries, and the University of Calabria.