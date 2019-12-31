Martedì 31 Dicembre 2019 | 13:08

Rome
Illegal fireworks seized across Italy before New Year's Eve

Rome
Majority at odds over citizenship wage, 'quota 100'

Arezzo
14 ex bank managers inc Boschi's father indicted

Rome
Italians to spend 2 bn on New Year Eve dinner

Rome
Turkish nukes reports false - defence min

Cosenza
Cosenza prefect probed for corruption

Genoa
Part of motorway tunnel ceiling falls in

Rome
1 dead as scooter hits garden truck in Rome

Genoa
Fire hits Genoa bridge building site

Rome
Italian cinema box office turnover up 14% (2)

Rome
Italian families to spend 179 euros each in Jan sales

serie c
Il Bari sulla strada giusta: ora il salto di qualità

Materanel Materano
Montalbano Jonico, tenta di portare via figlia a ex compagna, scoppia la rissa: 3 arresti

Bariverso il 2020
Bari, ultima mattina del 2019, tra spese per il cenone e attesa per il Concerto

Potenzaverso l'anno nuovo
Capodanno Potenza, Amadeus si racconta: «Dopo il countdown un bacio dietro le quinte a mia moglie e mio figlio»

Leccela cerimonia
Lecce, la salma del vescovo Ruppi ora riposa al Duomo

TarantoDalla polizia
Taranto, 34kg di fuochi d'artificio pericolosi: maxisequestro in 2 operazioni

Foggiaispettorato del lavoro
Foggia, emittente tv non pagò 110mila euro a dipendenti: sanzioni e attività sospesa

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, tormenta la ex e la minaccia di morte: arrestato 27enne

BatIl bilancio
Barletta, operazione «Mercato Globale»: controlli in mare della Guardia costiera

Rome

Turkish nukes reports false - defence min

'Totally groundless' says statement

Rome, December 31 - Reports that nuclear weapons have been or are being transferred from Turkey to Italy are completely false, the defence ministry said Tuesday. It described the reports as being "totally groundless". A statement from the ministry said that "it is further underlined that all aspects relating to the nuclear posture within the NATO are collegially discussed among all member States". photo: Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini

