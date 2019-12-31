Part of motorway tunnel ceiling falls in

Genoa, December 31 - Part of the ceiling of a motorway tunnel in Liguria fell in on Monday night. The incident happened on the A26 motorway. The A26 links Liguria and Piedmont. It was the latest in a string of bridge collapses. The transport ministry urgently summoned the motorway company Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) to a meeting Monday morning. Liguria Governort Giovanni Toti said "this is the umpteenth episode, which leaves us dumbfounded". The most serious collapse happened in Genoa when the Morandi Bridge came down in August 2018 killing 43 people. The ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is trying to strip ASPI of its motorway concessions because of that collapse. But other parties in government warn that too much compensation - in the region of 23 billion euros - will have to be paid out to the company. ASPI is a subsidiary of Atlantia, the Benetton-controlled motorway group.