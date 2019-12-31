1 dead as scooter hits garden truck in Rome

Rome, December 31 - A 43-year-old scooter rider died Tuesday in Rome when his scooter hit a truck belonging to the Italian capital's garden services in the centre of the city. The accident happened in Via Cernaia, near the historic Porta Pia. The truck driver, 56, called emergency services. The scooter rider was rushed to Santo Spirito Hospital but there was nothing doctors could do for him. The truck driver was also taken to hospital for routine blood alcohol and drugs tests. Police are still trying to work out exactly what happened. An autopsy has been ordered.