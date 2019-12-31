Fire hits Genoa bridge building site

Genoa, December 31 - A large fire on Tuesday hit the building site of the new Genoa bridge. Sources said a spark from a metal grinder set alight the wooden scaffolding and case used to shape one of the cement pylons on the bridge. The fire hit pylon 13, they said. The new bridge, designed by Genoa native and starchitect Renzo Piano, replaces the Morandi Bridge which collapsed in mid August 2018 killing 43 people. The fire was tamed after about an hour. The five workers on the pylon when the blaze started succeeded in getting away safely, sources said. Authorities said work would resume on the structure as soon as the blaze site is cleaned up. Police have not cordoned off the area, they said. The spark from the grinder first set off polystyrene and then the wooden shaping structure, sources said. The fire will delay the completion of the bridge, authorities said. Mayor and commissioner Marco Bucci recently said the work would be delayed by about a month and a half. On Christmas Eve Bucci said the first cars may start rolling across the new bridge in May next year. Bucci, who is also commissioner for the construction of the new bridge, said "all the building work, not that in steel but the pylons, will be completed by the end of January. "That will enable us to see the complete bridge in mid-March, with all the steel infrastructures mounted. "In mid-May, we think, the first car may cross the bridge." Bucci was speaking after inspecting the building work with Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti. Piano's design features sail-like pylons to reflect the northwestern Italian city's maritime heritage.