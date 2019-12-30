Italian cinema box office turnover up 14% (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
30 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 30 - Box-office agency Cinetel said Monday that Italian cinemas sold 97 movie tickets and generated turnover of 630 million euros in 2019. It said this meant revenues were up 14% and ticket sales up 13% with respect to 2018. It said that Italian productions and co-productions accounted for over 130 million euros of that money, with a market share of 21%.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su