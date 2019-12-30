Italian families to spend 179 euros each in Jan sales

Rome, December 30 - The average Italian family will spend 179.20 euros in the 2020 January sales, consumers association Federconsumatori said on Monday. The association said this was down by 1.3% with respect to the 2019 January sales. The association said that was partly down to many people having taken advantage of Black Friday shopping offers in November. Italy's January sales will start first in Sicily on January 2, with the other regions following on January 4 and 5.