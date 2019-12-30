Italians go on vacation less than other Europeans - ISTAT

Rome, December 30 - Italians on average take fewer vacations than their European counterparts, ISTAT said in a survey published on Monday. In its annual survey, the statistical bureau said that Italian residents on average take a vacation a year compared to a European average of 2.6%. The most recent data, which concerns 2017, is "well under the average of neighboring countries like Spain (3.7 vacations pro capita), France (3.6) and Germany (2.8)", ISTAT found. Finland ranked at the top with 7.4 trips per resident and Greece at the bottom with 0.6, it said.