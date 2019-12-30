Brain drain from Italy continuing - report

Rome, December 30 - National statistics agency ISTAT on Monday said the brain drain from Italy is not stopping. "An increasing number of PhD graduates are deciding to leave our country: 15.9% of doctoral graduates from 2012 and 18.5% of graduates from 2014" said they are based abroad; "these percentages are above by 4.3 points from those registered in the previous survey", ISTAT said in the statistical yearbook.