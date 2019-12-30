Brain drain from Italy continuing - report

Italian cinema box office turnover up 14% (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
30 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 30 - National statistics agency ISTAT on Monday said the brain drain from Italy is not stopping. "An increasing number of PhD graduates are deciding to leave our country: 15.9% of doctoral graduates from 2012 and 18.5% of graduates from 2014" said they are based abroad; "these percentages are above by 4.3 points from those registered in the previous survey", ISTAT said in the statistical yearbook.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su