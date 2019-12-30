Police seize tonnes of illegal fireworks before New Year

Rome, December 30 - Finance police on Monday seized tonnes of illegal fireworks in separate operations all over Italy in a bid to minimise the mayhem caused by the New Year celebrations. Over 1.5 tonnes of fireworks were seized in Rome and the surrounding province and five people were reported to prosecutors. Another 1.5 tonnes was seized by officers from Lecce and Otranto and 750 kilos were impounded in Milan, where one person was arrested. Palermo Mayor Leoluca Orlando, meanwhile, has banned fireworks this New Year. Every year Italian police launch campaigns aimed at easing Italy's customary New Year mayhem. The outrageous names of the most powerful fireworks are targeted at youthful mayhem-lovers. In one recent year the biggest banger was the Kamikaze, or suicide-bomber. The year before that, the fastest seller on the backstreet firework market was the Bin Laden Bomb. Police had confiscated stockrooms of potentially deadly devices, especially in and around Naples, the city that each year has the grimmest toll of injuries and sometimes deaths. Last New Year's Day hundreds of Italians were nursing burns and injuries and some lost fingers as a result of New Year celebrations with fireworks that went wrong.