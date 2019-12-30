Two minors arrested for bullying classmate
Perugia
30 Dicembre 2019
Perugia, December 30 - Two minors were arrested by police in Perugia on Monday and put into care for allegedly seriously bulling one of their classmates. They allegedly insulted and punched the male victim and put out cigarettes on his neck. Police began investigating the case after other members of the victim's class reported the bullying.
