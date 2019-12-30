New Year's dinner spending 94 euros per family, up 14%

Rome, December 30 - Italian families will spend an average of 94 euros on New Year's Eve dinner this year, up 14% on 2018, according to a study by farmers' association Coldiretti and Ixè. It said seven out of 10 Italians (71%) plan to eat their New Year's dinner at home rather than a restaurant. In terms of traditional items expected at the meal, 91% of Italians will have spumante, 82% of menus will include lentils, and 67% of New Year's tables will have cotechino and zampone. Coldiretti said 90% of the country's annual cotechino and zampone production is consumed at New Year's, and the majority is certified Modena IGP.