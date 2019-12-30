Lunedì 30 Dicembre 2019 | 14:56

Perugia
Two minors arrested for bullying classmate

Rome
New Year's dinner spending 94 euros per family, up 14%

Rome
Soccer: Roma stock soars amid takeover talks

Rome
Attorney calls for respect for girls hit, killed by car

Rome
Italian salaries up in 2018 after 9 yrs of drops-ISTAT

Turin
Arrested Piedmont councillor Rosso resigns

Rome
Conte says won't quit politics after end of term

Rome
Severe weather alert for Sicily

Rome
Online platforms reap 692 bn in revenue - AGCOM

Salerno
Cops sound alert over 'quota 100' 'bomb-like' banger

San Paolo
Security and surveillance sectors betting on drones

calcio
Bari, le pagelle di metà stagione: Di Cesare comandante, Antenucci è l'oro biancorosso

Potenzaa potenza
Musicamanovella, SestoMantra, Gianni Basilio: i lucani che completano il cast del Capodanno Rai

Brindisinel brindisino
Ostuni, ricercato da ottobre per stalking, ruba il portafogli al padre e scappa: arrestato

Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, Riesame in udienza su spegnimento Afo2. Sit-in dei cittadini davanti al Tribunale

Leccekiller silenzioso
Salento, la «prima volta» con la droga è a 11 anni: l'allarme

MateraIl riconoscimento
Matera, il Comune premia con una targa il pasticcere Chico, campione del mondo del settore nel 2017

Foggianel Foggiano
San Nicandro Garganico: auto di un operaio va a fuoco, trovata tanica liquido infiammabile

Baril'intimidazione nel barese
Bitonto, luminarie antimafia prese a sassate. Sindaco: «Iniziative culturali continuano»

BatMaltempo
Murgia imbiancata tra vento e gelo: diramata allerta gialla

«Tolo Tolo», ecco chi sono gli attori baresi del film di Zalone

Barletta, in fiamme deposito di rifiuti

Puglia, ecco il nuovo Cup regionale: «Da aprile sarà unico»

Bari, estorcevano denaro a società edile al San Paolo: due arresti

Muore in casa nel Potentino: la Procura sequestra la salma, è giallo

Rome

Attorney calls for respect for girls hit, killed by car

Surveillance footage being used to determine dynamics of crash

Rome, December 30 - Giulia Bongiorno, defence attorney for the parents of Gaia Vonfreymann, one of two 16-year-old girls knocked down and killed by a film director's son in the centre of the city before Christmas, on Monday called for respect for the victims and their families. "This isn't a video game; there are two dead girls, two girls in flesh and blood, and four parents who, in the face of what is happening, every day feel their pain amplified," former minister Bongiorno told Italian daily Corriere della Sera. She called on the public and the media to "resist the temptation to treat these girls as if they are characters in a TV show". Investigators are using surveillance footage from the site of the crash to help determine what happened. Pietro Genovese, the 20-year-old son of director Paolo, is currently under house arrest and is accused of vehicular homicide. The girls are thought to have tried to cross the very busy road despite the pedestrian-crossing light being red.

