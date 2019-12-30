Soccer: Roma stock soars amid takeover talks

Rome, December 30 - AS Roma's share price soared by over 9% in early trading on Monday with American billionaire Dan Friedkin looking close to buying the Serie A club from his compatriot James Pallotta. The club said in a statement on Monday that talks were taking place while stressing that a final agreement has not yet been reached. "Any deal with Group Friedkin is subject to the positive outcome of the legal due diligence process on the AS Roma group," the statement said. Friedkin is the CEO of Gulf States Toyota Distributors (GST), an American franchise distributor of Toyota vehicles and parts. He is reportedly set to buy for club for around 750 billion euros, including 270 million to cover debts and 150 million for a recapitalization.