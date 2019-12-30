Lunedì 30 Dicembre 2019 | 14:56

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Perugia
Two minors arrested for bullying classmate

Two minors arrested for bullying classmate

 
Rome
New Year's dinner spending 94 euros per family, up 14%

New Year's dinner spending 94 euros per family, up 14%

 
Rome
Soccer: Roma stock soars amid takeover talks

Soccer: Roma stock soars amid takeover talks

 
Rome
Attorney calls for respect for girls hit, killed by car

Attorney calls for respect for girls hit, killed by car

 
Rome
Italian salaries up in 2018 after 9 yrs of drops-ISTAT

Italian salaries up in 2018 after 9 yrs of drops-ISTAT

 
Turin
Arrested Piedmont councillor Rosso resigns

Arrested Piedmont councillor Rosso resigns

 
Rome
Conte says won't quit politics after end of term

Conte says won't quit politics after end of term

 
Rome
Severe weather alert for Sicily

Severe weather alert for Sicily

 
Rome
Online platforms reap 692 bn in revenue - AGCOM

Online platforms reap 692 bn in revenue - AGCOM

 
Salerno
Cops sound alert over 'quota 100' 'bomb-like' banger

Cops sound alert over 'quota 100' 'bomb-like' banger

 
San Paolo
Security and surveillance sectors betting on drones

Security and surveillance sectors betting on drones

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, le pagelle di metà stagione: Di Cesare comandante, Antenucci è l'oro biancorosso

Bari, le pagelle di metà stagione: Di Cesare comandante, Antenucci è l'oro biancorosso

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzaa potenza
Musicamanovella, SestoMantra, Gianni Basilio: i lucani che completano il cast del Capodanno Rai

Musicamanovella, SestoMantra, Gianni Basilio: i lucani che completano il cast del Capodanno Rai

 
Brindisinel brindisino
Ostuni, ricercato da ottobre per stalking, ruba il portafogli al padre e scappa: arrestato

Ostuni, ricercato da ottobre per stalking, ruba il portafogli al padre e scappa: arrestato

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, Riesame in udienza su spegnimento Afo2. Sit-in dei cittadini davanti al Tribunale

Mittal, Riesame in udienza su spegnimento Afo2, decisione entro il 7. Sit-in dei cittadini davanti al Tribunale

 
Leccekiller silenzioso
Salento, la «prima volta» con la droga è a 11 anni: l'allarme

Salento, la «prima volta» con la droga è a 11 anni: l'allarme

 
MateraIl riconoscimento
Matera, il Comune premia con una targa il pasticcere Chico, campione del mondo del settore nel 2017

Matera, il Comune premia con una targa il pasticcere Chico, campione del mondo del settore nel 2017

 
Foggianel Foggiano
San Nicandro Garganico: auto di un operaio va a fuoco, trovata tanica liquido infiammabile

San Nicandro Garganico: auto di un operaio va a fuoco, trovata tanica liquido infiammabile

 
Baril'intimidazione nel barese
Bitonto, luminarie antimafia prese a sassate. Sindaco: «Iniziative culturali continuano»

Bitonto, luminarie antimafia prese a sassate. Sindaco: «Iniziative culturali continuano»

 
BatMaltempo
Murgia imbiancata tra vento e gelo: diramata allerta gialla

Murgia imbiancata tra vento e gelo: diramata allerta gialla

 

i più letti

«Tolo Tolo», ecco chi sono gli attori baresi del film di Zalone

«Tolo Tolo», ecco chi sono gli attori baresi del film di Zalone

Barletta, in fiamme deposito di rifiuti

Barletta, in fiamme deposito di rifiuti, il sindaco: «Lasciate porte e finestre chiuse» VD

Puglia, ecco il nuovo Cup regionale: «Da aprile sarà unico»

Puglia, ecco il nuovo Cup regionale: «Da aprile sarà unico»

Bari, estorcevano denaro a società edile al San Paolo: due arresti

Bari, estorcevano denaro a società edili al San Paolo: due arresti

Muore in casa nel Potentino: la Procura sequestra la salma, è giallo

Muore in casa nel Potentino dopo una testata: c'è un indagato

Rome

Soccer: Roma stock soars amid takeover talks

Club says no deal yet for Friedkin to buy side

Soccer: Roma stock soars amid takeover talks

Rome, December 30 - AS Roma's share price soared by over 9% in early trading on Monday with American billionaire Dan Friedkin looking close to buying the Serie A club from his compatriot James Pallotta. The club said in a statement on Monday that talks were taking place while stressing that a final agreement has not yet been reached. "Any deal with Group Friedkin is subject to the positive outcome of the legal due diligence process on the AS Roma group," the statement said. Friedkin is the CEO of Gulf States Toyota Distributors (GST), an American franchise distributor of Toyota vehicles and parts. He is reportedly set to buy for club for around 750 billion euros, including 270 million to cover debts and 150 million for a recapitalization.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati