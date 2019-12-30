Arrested Piedmont councillor Rosso resigns

Turin, December 30 - Piedmont regional councillor Roberto Rosso, who was arrested on December 20 in relation to a probe into alleged mafia-linked vote-buying, resigned on Monday from his post as regional councillor as well as Turin city councillor. His attorney said Rosso's resignation wasn't mandatory but was "an independent ethical choice" made from a "sense of political responsibility". The case regards alleged illegal deals cut with people in Turin area linked to the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta mafia. Rosso was an MP for many years for Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party but he subsequently switched to the rightwing Brothers of Italia (FdI) group.