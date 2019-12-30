Arrested Piedmont councillor Rosso resigns

Two minors arrested for bullying classmate
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bitonto, luminarie antimafia prese a sassate. Sindaco: «Iniziative culturali continuano»
i più letti
Turin
30 Dicembre 2019
Turin, December 30 - Piedmont regional councillor Roberto Rosso, who was arrested on December 20 in relation to a probe into alleged mafia-linked vote-buying, resigned on Monday from his post as regional councillor as well as Turin city councillor. His attorney said Rosso's resignation wasn't mandatory but was "an independent ethical choice" made from a "sense of political responsibility". The case regards alleged illegal deals cut with people in Turin area linked to the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta mafia. Rosso was an MP for many years for Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party but he subsequently switched to the rightwing Brothers of Italia (FdI) group.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su