Italian salaries up in 2018 after 9 yrs of drops-ISTAT

Rome
30 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 30 - ISTAT said Monday that Italian hourly contract salaries increased by 1.5% in 2018 "after a period of deceleration that lasted nine years". The national statistics agency said the end of a civil service pay freeze that had been in force since 2010 was the driving force of the rise, with public employees salaries up 2.6%.
