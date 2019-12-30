Conte says won't quit politics after end of term

Rome, December 30 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte he plans to remain in politics when his term at the helm of government ends, saying he "can't see a future without politics", in an interview published Monday in Italian daily La Repubblica. "Politics isn't just founding a party or running for office; there are thousands of ways to participate in the political life and contribute to one's country," Conte said. Conte said he intends to contribute as a "builder" and said "I'm not divisive". Conte was a law professor largely unknown to the public before being picked to head the 5-Star Movement (M5S)-League coalition government was that formed after the 2018 general election. He is now the head of a new executive, featuring the M5S and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and two other smaller groups, after League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on his first government in August.