Rome
Online platforms reap 692 bn in revenue - AGCOM

Salerno
Cops sound alert over 'quota 100' 'bomb-like' banger

San Paolo
Security and surveillance sectors betting on drones

Rome
Valpolicella wines aim for heart of US

Rome
Facebook appeals agst CasaPound reactivation

Rome
NPLs below 80 bn, 60% down in 4 yrs

Turin
Musician plays while having brain op

Modena
Friends film boy in alcoholic coma rather than helping him

Sao Paulo
Labour reform in Brazil has impacted clocking-in

Bormio
Skiing: Paris wins Bormio downhill

Palermo
Scaffolder shot to death in Palermo

La curiosità
Le vacanze dei giocatori del Bari: ecco dove si riposeranno

Potenzanel Potentino
Rionero in Vulture, travolto da un albero, muore operaio forestale

BatSanità
Terlizzi, chiude la «Chirurgia» da domani al «Sarcone»

BatIl sequestro
Andria, scoperta «Santa Barbara» con fuochi pirotecnici abusivi

LecceIl personaggio
E' di Lecce una delle «fashion blogger» tra le glamour «top 20»

MateraIl bilancio
Il «brand Matera» anhe nella sicurezza: dati confortanti per il 2019

HomeLa vertenza
Taranto, lavoratori ex Ilva chiedono incontro urgente con Governo e sindacati

BrindisiSanità
Brindisi, oggi la stabilizzazione per 66 lavoratori «Sanitaservice»

FoggiaSan Ferdinando
Sequestrarono 16enne nel Foggiano per costringerlo ad autodenunciarsi: arrestati

Incidente sulla Ragusa-Mare: scontro tra 2 auto, muore militare 22enne di Valenzano

Foggia, si schianta con l'auto contro un albero: muore una 34enne

Bancarotta e false assunzioni: arrestato console onorario del Marocco a Bari

Montalbano Jonico, auto impatta contro guard rail: un morto e 4 feriti

Palagianello, cocaina nel reggiseno: arrestata coppia di spacciatori

Online platforms reap 692 bn in revenue - AGCOM

4 times that of traditional rivals

Rome, December 27 - Online sales platforms like Alphabet/Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Netflix earned some 692 billion euros in revenue in 2018, four times that of traditional TLC and media companies, media watchdog AGCOM said Friday. On average, the platforms have a gross profitability of 49%, it said. Their average operating margin is 21% of revenues, it said. This amounts to 24 billion euros. Own-capital profitability is very high at 32% over the last three years, AGCOM said. Invested capital showed a return on investment of 15% over the three years, it said.

