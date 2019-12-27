Online platforms reap 692 bn in revenue - AGCOM

Rome, December 27 - Online sales platforms like Alphabet/Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Netflix earned some 692 billion euros in revenue in 2018, four times that of traditional TLC and media companies, media watchdog AGCOM said Friday. On average, the platforms have a gross profitability of 49%, it said. Their average operating margin is 21% of revenues, it said. This amounts to 24 billion euros. Own-capital profitability is very high at 32% over the last three years, AGCOM said. Invested capital showed a return on investment of 15% over the three years, it said.