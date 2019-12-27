Venerdì 27 Dicembre 2019 | 17:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Salerno
Cops sound alert over 'quota 100' 'bomb-like' banger

Cops sound alert over 'quota 100' 'bomb-like' banger

 
San Paolo
Security and surveillance sectors betting on drones

Security and surveillance sectors betting on drones

 
Rome
Valpolicella wines aim for heart of US

Valpolicella wines aim for heart of US

 
Rome
Facebook appeals agst CasaPound reactivation

Facebook appeals agst CasaPound reactivation

 
Rome
NPLs below 80 bn, 60% down in 4 yrs

NPLs below 80 bn, 60% down in 4 yrs

 
Turin
Musician plays while having brain op

Musician plays while having brain op

 
Modena
Friends film boy in alcoholic coma rather than helping him

Friends film boy in alcoholic coma rather than helping him

 
Sao Paulo
Labour reform in Brazil has impacted clocking-in

Labour reform in Brazil has impacted clocking-in

 
Bormio
Skiing: Paris wins Bormio downhill

Skiing: Paris wins Bormio downhill

 
Palermo
Scaffolder shot to death in Palermo

Scaffolder shot to death in Palermo

 
Rome
Partisan Tina Costa plaque defaced with swastika

Partisan Tina Costa plaque defaced with swastika

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Regalia spinge il Bari: «Guai ad arrendersi»

Regalia spinge il Bari: «Guai ad arrendersi»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzanel Potentino
Rionero in Vulture, travolto da un albero, muore operaio forestale

Rionero in Vulture, travolto da un albero, muore operaio forestale

 
BatSanità
Terlizzi, chiude la «Chirurgia» da domani al «Sarcone»

Terlizzi, chiude la «Chirurgia» da domani al «Sarcone»

 
BatIl sequestro
Andria, scoperta «Santa Barbara» con fuochi pirotecnici abusivi

Andria, scoperta «Santa Barbara» con fuochi pirotecnici abusivi

 
LecceIl personaggio
E' di Lecce una delle «fashion blogger» tra le glamour «top 20»

È di Lecce una delle «fashion blogger» tra le glamour «top 20»

 
MateraIl bilancio
Il «brand Matera» anhe nella sicurezza: dati confortanti per il 2019

Il «brand Matera» anhe nella sicurezza: dati confortanti per il 2019

 
HomeLa vertenza
Taranto, lavoratori ex Ilva chiedono incontro urgente con Governo e sindacati

Taranto, lavoratori ex Ilva chiedono incontro urgente con Governo e sindacati

 
BrindisiSanità
Brindisi, oggi la stabilizzazione per 66 lavoratori «Sanitaservice»

Brindisi, oggi la stabilizzazione per 66 lavoratori «Sanitaservice»

 
FoggiaSan Ferdinando
Sequestrarono 16enne nel Foggiano per costringerlo ad autodenunciarsi: arrestati

Sequestrarono 16enne nel Foggiano per costringerlo ad autodenunciarsi: arrestati

 

i più letti

Foggia, si schianta con l'auto contro un albero: muore una 34enne

Foggia, 34enne muore nello schianto contro un albero: 2 giorni fa la proposta di matrimonio. Domani i funerali

Incidente sulla Ragusa-Mare: scontro tra 2 auto, muore militare 22enne di Valenzano

Incidente sulla Ragusa-Mare: scontro tra 2 auto, muore militare 22enne di Valenzano

Montalbano Jonico, auto impatta contro guard rail: un morto e 4 feriti

Montalbano Jonico, auto impatta contro guard rail: un morto e 4 feriti

Palagianello, cocaina nel reggiseno: arrestata coppia di spacciatori

Palagianello, cocaina nel reggiseno: arrestata coppia di spacciatori

Avaria sul Lecce-Milano: decine di passeggeri bloccati in treno a Natale, per ore al buio

Avaria sul Lecce-Milano: decine di passeggeri bloccati in treno a Natale, per ore al buio

Salerno

Cops sound alert over 'quota 100' 'bomb-like' banger

Illegal fireworks seized ahead of New Year mayhem

Cops sound alert over 'quota 100' 'bomb-like' banger

Salerno, December 27 - Italian police on Friday sounded the alarm over a "bomb-like" and "weapons grade" New year's Eve banger dubbed 'quota 100' after a government pension reform. "Quota 100 has devastating power," Carabinieri said. "It contains 700-800 grammes of explosives, it is a real bomb," they said. "I urge everyone not to buy them," said Michele Landi, head of the police bomb squad in Salerno south of Naples, where many of the biggest illegal bangers are made. "These products are nothing other than military ordnance and as such must not be used, absolutely". Police have recently been arresting people for selling illegal fireworks, and seizing the potentially deadly products, as a traditional holiday crackdown has continued in the runup to the New Year. Over the years, the most explosive finds have included children's favourites like Bin Laden's Puppets, Saddam's Head, Terminators, Spring Thunderers, Magnum Sams, Maradona's Balls and the Vesuvius Firecracker. De facto mortars and letter bombs weighing over a kilogramme and packing a potentially lethal punch have regularly been confiscated. Every year Italian police launch campaigns aimed at easing Italy's customary New Year mayhem. The outrageous names of the most powerful fireworks are targeted at youthful mayhem-lovers. In one recent year the biggest banger was the Kamikaze, or suicide-bomber. The year before that, the fastest seller on the backstreet firework market was the Bin Laden Bomb. Police have confiscated stockrooms of potentially deadly devices ahead of Italy's New Year's Eve firework fest, especially in and around Naples, the city that each year has the grimmest toll of injuries and sometimes deaths. Last New Year's Day hundreds of Italians were nursing burns and injuries and some lost fingers as a result of New Year celebrations with fireworks that went wrong.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati