Venerdì 27 Dicembre 2019 | 17:12

Salerno
Cops sound alert over 'quota 100' 'bomb-like' banger

San Paolo
Security and surveillance sectors betting on drones

Rome
Valpolicella wines aim for heart of US

Rome
Facebook appeals agst CasaPound reactivation

Rome
NPLs below 80 bn, 60% down in 4 yrs

Turin
Musician plays while having brain op

Modena
Friends film boy in alcoholic coma rather than helping him

Sao Paulo
Labour reform in Brazil has impacted clocking-in

Bormio
Skiing: Paris wins Bormio downhill

Palermo
Scaffolder shot to death in Palermo

Rome
Partisan Tina Costa plaque defaced with swastika

Regalia spinge il Bari: «Guai ad arrendersi»

Potenzanel Potentino
Rionero in Vulture, travolto da un albero, muore operaio forestale

BatSanità
Terlizzi, chiude la «Chirurgia» da domani al «Sarcone»

BatIl sequestro
Andria, scoperta «Santa Barbara» con fuochi pirotecnici abusivi

LecceIl personaggio
E' di Lecce una delle «fashion blogger» tra le glamour «top 20»

MateraIl bilancio
Il «brand Matera» anhe nella sicurezza: dati confortanti per il 2019

HomeLa vertenza
Taranto, lavoratori ex Ilva chiedono incontro urgente con Governo e sindacati

BrindisiSanità
Brindisi, oggi la stabilizzazione per 66 lavoratori «Sanitaservice»

FoggiaSan Ferdinando
Sequestrarono 16enne nel Foggiano per costringerlo ad autodenunciarsi: arrestati

Rome, December 27 - Valpolicella wines are heading into the states of Washington, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, and Texas, after having toured the big cities of the East Coast with the Valpolicella Consortium. The expansion strategy is based on GDP numbers in many states that indicate growth opportunities in the market for Valpolicella. Americans already enjoy Valpolicella, as shown by the value of exports of Valpolicella Doc, which have risen by 17%; 15% for Amarone and 5% for Ripasso. "The coasts are strategic and historic for our wines," Consortium Director Olga Bussinello told ANSA. "But, we want to look ahead and expand into 'emerging' states from an economic point of view, those that are characterised by a strong growth in GDP. These are markets where our wines could easily fit in," she said. Regarding the various distribution channels in the US, Businello said each has its own peculiarities and importance, targeting a specific consumer base. Large-scale retail distribution, for example, occupies 50% of the market, while Horeca (food service industry) is at 20% and in continual growth, above all in recent years, with more than 550,000 restaurants, wine bars, and clubs that have a license to sell wine. "The ability of our winemakers is that of knowing how to take advantage of all the possibilities offered by these channels," Bussinello said. She said e-commerce makes up 4% of the market, but according to the Global Ecommerce 2019 Strategic Study by International Wine & Spirits Research (IWSR), it will see exponential growth in the next five years. In 2024, the United States is expected to become the second-largest country for online wine sales, following China.

