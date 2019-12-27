Security and surveillance sectors betting on drones

San Paolo, December 27 - Drones, originally created for military purposes, are now also being used in other areas, such as security and surveillance. In Brazil, drones arrived in the middle of 2013, and there are now 62,000 in the South American country, according to data from the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), and that number is expected to continue to grow. In the security sector, drones have been used to make certain operations faster and more efficient, because unmanned drones can monitor widespread areas where access is difficult. In addition, some of these devices can also communicate in real time with a surveillance centre. In an interview with ANSA, Alexandre Nuevo, CEO of Drone Visual, said drones have "various advantages" for the security industry, because their use reduces risks for employees, who are exposed less frequently in each operation. "Drones are electric, non-polluting, and they can be outfitted with a lot of technology, as well as producing a better-quality final result," Nuevo said. "The technology thus eliminates the current logistics of operations and facilitates risk-analysis processes, thereby reducing labour costs," he said. Nuevo also said the arrival of new technologies will bring "an increase in efficiency and a reduction in costs" for the devices, and said the drone industry is "growing year by year". Tiago Jonaitis, CEO of G4S Engenharia, said the use of these technologies "still has to be fully exploited", but said he has no doubt that the sector "will explode" in the future. "The use up to now has been in a primary stage, because it's still a new system, but everything is on its side for an explosion" because "drones are extremely important for surveillance", Jonaitis told ANSA. Reinaldo Colares, partner and director of Horus Geo, compared drones with smartphone apps, because in his opinion the devices will soon be used for other purposes. "Drones are here to stay," Colares told ANSA. "I think that before long they will be used for everything. They are efficient, because they don't expose the police officer or security guard during operations," he said. Among the public institutions using drones, the military and civilian police of the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo will use about eight drones to assist local security offices in 14 towns of its territory during summer 2020. The Brazilian Army told ANSA that it has already started using this technology in its operations. "In the Brazilian Army, unmanned aerial vehicles (VANT in Portuguese) are increasingly used to integrate the so-called remotely piloted aircraft systems (SARP), which are used to improve knowledge of possible problematic situations on the part of the captain of specific military units, in support of their work. In addition, depending on its category, an unmanned aerial vehicle must be controlled by a pilot with a series of qualifications," the army said. Drones are used in various sectors, including research, search-and-rescue, cartography, worksite inspections, and surveillance of public heritage areas. Despite the positive expectations for the sector, drones still require a certain level of attention in order to avoid possible accidents, for example due to a lack of technical training on the part of the operator. Public security expert Fábio Ramazzini Bechara of Mackenzie Presbyterian University said this type of device has to be constantly monitored and subjected to a system of command and control. Information about the launch of new drones and other news and new developments in the sector will be revealed next year from April 14 to 16 at the 23rd edition of Exposec, the largest electronic security trade show in Latin America, in San Paolo, organised by Cipa Fiera Milano. "The technology speeds up decision-making processes, simplifies problem recognition, allows for more preventative and predictive action against crimes, through recognition of behavioral models that reveal crime risk. If identified in advance, the probability of avoiding it increases significantly," Bechara said.