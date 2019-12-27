Venerdì 27 Dicembre 2019 | 17:11

Salerno
Cops sound alert over 'quota 100' 'bomb-like' banger

San Paolo
Security and surveillance sectors betting on drones

Rome
Valpolicella wines aim for heart of US

Rome
Facebook appeals agst CasaPound reactivation

Rome
NPLs below 80 bn, 60% down in 4 yrs

Turin
Musician plays while having brain op

Modena
Friends film boy in alcoholic coma rather than helping him

Sao Paulo
Labour reform in Brazil has impacted clocking-in

Bormio
Skiing: Paris wins Bormio downhill

Palermo
Scaffolder shot to death in Palermo

Rome
Partisan Tina Costa plaque defaced with swastika

Serie C
Regalia spinge il Bari: «Guai ad arrendersi»

Potenzanel Potentino
Rionero in Vulture, travolto da un albero, muore operaio forestale

BatSanità
Terlizzi, chiude la «Chirurgia» da domani al «Sarcone»

BatIl sequestro
Andria, scoperta «Santa Barbara» con fuochi pirotecnici abusivi

LecceIl personaggio
E' di Lecce una delle «fashion blogger» tra le glamour «top 20»

MateraIl bilancio
Il «brand Matera» anhe nella sicurezza: dati confortanti per il 2019

HomeLa vertenza
Taranto, lavoratori ex Ilva chiedono incontro urgente con Governo e sindacati

BrindisiSanità
Brindisi, oggi la stabilizzazione per 66 lavoratori «Sanitaservice»

FoggiaSan Ferdinando
Sequestrarono 16enne nel Foggiano per costringerlo ad autodenunciarsi: arrestati

Foggia, si schianta con l'auto contro un albero: muore una 34enne

Incidente sulla Ragusa-Mare: scontro tra 2 auto, muore militare 22enne di Valenzano

Montalbano Jonico, auto impatta contro guard rail: un morto e 4 feriti

Palagianello, cocaina nel reggiseno: arrestata coppia di spacciatori

Avaria sul Lecce-Milano: decine di passeggeri bloccati in treno a Natale, per ore al buio

Rome

Deterioration of credit slowed in 2019 - ABI

Rome, December 27 - Italian bank's non-performing loans have fallen to under 80 billion euros, the Italian Banking Association (ABI) said Friday. By the end of the year, it said, the total of NPLs will be just under 80 billion. This compares to 84 billion in June. At the end of 2015, by contrast, the NPLs totalled some 197 billion euros. So they will have dropped about 60% in four years, ABI said. ABI added that "in 2019 the deterioration of credit slowed". Italy has seen a number of banking crisis in recent years, some related to the high level of NPLs. Siena bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), the world's oldest lender, had to be bailed out. Regional banks including a number from the Veneto region also had to be rescued or consolidated. Some other local savings banks went to the wall, with small savers bilked and having to get government compensation.

