Turin
Musician plays while having brain op

Modena
Friends film boy in alcoholic coma rather than helping him

Sao Paulo
Labour reform in Brazil has impacted clocking-in

Bormio
Skiing: Paris wins Bormio downhill

Palermo
Scaffolder shot to death in Palermo

Rome
Partisan Tina Costa plaque defaced with swastika

Milan
Soccer: Ibra set to return to Milan

Rome
3 climbers die on Gran Sasso

Rome
Marijuana home growing OK says top court

Rome
Rome says farewell to girls, 16, run down by director's son

Rome
Jews blast Maraini for slamming Old Testament

Serie C
Regalia spinge il Bari: «Guai ad arrendersi»

BariL'arresto
Bari, viaggiava in A/14 con la droga nella cassapanca. arrestato un 62enne salentino

PotenzaDisabili
Potenza, 3 milioni di euro dalla Regione per elimnare le barriere architettoniche

LecceIl personaggio
E' di Lecce una delle «fashion blogger» tra le glamour «top 20»

MateraIl bilancio
Il «brand Matera» anhe nella sicurezza: dati confortanti per il 2019

HomeLa vertenza
Taranto, lavoratori ex Ilva chiedono incontro urgente con Governo e sindacati

BrindisiSanità
Brindisi, oggi la stabilizzazione per 66 lavoratori «Sanitaservice»

BatL'evento
Bisceglie, liberate in mare il giorno di Natale 4 tartarughe Caretta Caretta

FoggiaSan Ferdinando
Sequestrarono 16enne nel Foggiano per costringerlo ad autodenunciarsi: arrestati

Surgery 'complete success' at Turin hospital

Turin, December 27 - A 35-year-old Italian musician played guitar and tambourine while being operated on to remove a brain tumour in Turin Friday. The so-called 'asleep-awake' technique was used at the northwestern city's Molinette Hospital. This enables surgeons to better monitor brain function during the operation. In this way, the risk of brain damage is reduced to a minimum. Doctors said the op was a complete success. The patient was named as Alan Brunetta, a professional musicians who plays several instruments and writes music for the Turin band 'LaStanzadiGreta'. The band won the prestigious Tenco Prize, named for late musician Luigi Tenco, for the best debut work. Brunetta had a tumour in his right temporal and insular lobe. As well as saving his life, the op aimed to preserve his creative abilities and those of musical improvisation. The surgical team was led by Professor Diego Barbossa, who coordinated with psychologists led by Giuliano Geminiani and anaesthetists and intensive care doctors led by Roberto Balagna.

