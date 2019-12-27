Musician plays while having brain op

Turin, December 27 - A 35-year-old Italian musician played guitar and tambourine while being operated on to remove a brain tumour in Turin Friday. The so-called 'asleep-awake' technique was used at the northwestern city's Molinette Hospital. This enables surgeons to better monitor brain function during the operation. In this way, the risk of brain damage is reduced to a minimum. Doctors said the op was a complete success. The patient was named as Alan Brunetta, a professional musicians who plays several instruments and writes music for the Turin band 'LaStanzadiGreta'. The band won the prestigious Tenco Prize, named for late musician Luigi Tenco, for the best debut work. Brunetta had a tumour in his right temporal and insular lobe. As well as saving his life, the op aimed to preserve his creative abilities and those of musical improvisation. The surgical team was led by Professor Diego Barbossa, who coordinated with psychologists led by Giuliano Geminiani and anaesthetists and intensive care doctors led by Roberto Balagna.