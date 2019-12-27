Friends film boy in alcoholic coma rather than helping him

Modena, December 27 - A 17-year-old boy drank so much on Christmas Eve that he went into an alcoholic coma and his slightly older friends filmed him on their cellphones rather than helping him, the Resto del Carlino newspaper reported Friday. The episode took place in an Apennine town near Modena, the daily said. The boy was eventually taken to a local hospital. Carabinieri are investigating. They have already seized the incriminating footage. The boy has made a full recovery. The party was organised by an 18-year-old man who said the guests could drink a much as they wanted, the Resto said. The party took place in a villa in the mountains. Participants were charged 10 euros a head to drink all they could.