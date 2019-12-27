Skiing: Paris wins Bormio downhill

Bormio, December 27 - Italy's Dominik Paris won the Bormio World Cup downhill on Friday. It is the fourth time he has won the prestigious event on the Stelvio course. Paris sailed down in 1'49"56, beating Switzerland's Beat Feuz by 39 hundredths of a second, and Austria's Matthias Mayer by 42 hundredths of a second. With today's points, Paris rises to second place in the World Cup overall standings, 30 points behind Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen. "I risked quite a lot today," said Paris. "I lost a bit of speed at the Carcentina (turn) but I got most of it back. "I like it when the snow is hard. "I have more fun. "It doesn't always come off but I always try my hardest."