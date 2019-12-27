Partisan Tina Costa plaque defaced with swastika

Rome, December 27 - A plaque recalling the partisan and trade unionist Tina Costa was defaced with a swastika on Boxing Day in Rome. The stone plaque, on the ground in the Cinecittà district, was laid three weeks ago. It has now been defaced twice since it was laid. Centre-left politicians voiced outrage. "Tina, no one can forget your incredible tenacity, and a few idiots can't tarnish your memory", said Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said it was a "disgrace" and vowed that the stone would be quickly cleaned up. Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said she had asked local police to keep the district under tighter control. Costa died aged 93 in March. The Rimini born Costa acted as a courier in WWII for the Italian Resistance, above all on the German Gothic Line. She later joined the powerful Italian Communist Party (PCI) and was a trade unionsit for Italy's biggest and most leftwing union, CGIL, for many years. Italy has seen a wave of neoFascist and neoNazi vandalism recently.