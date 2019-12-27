Scaffolder shot to death in Palermo

Palermo, December 27 - A 47-year-old Sicilian scaffolder died in Palermo Thursday night after being shot in the leg. Francesco Paolo Lombardino was shot near the groin region after gong out to check on his car, sources said. He was hot by more than one gunshot. Lombardino is said to have died due to a haemorrhage in the aorta caused by loss of blood. The man was rushed to the Cervello Hospital in the Sicilian capital. He bled out there, hospital sources said. Carabinieri are investigating. An autopsy has been ordered. The incident took place in Via Zumbo, in the CEP district.