Venerdì 27 Dicembre 2019 | 13:30

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Palermo
Scaffolder shot to death in Palermo

Scaffolder shot to death in Palermo

 
Rome
Partisan Tina Costa plaque defaced with swastika

Partisan Tina Costa plaque defaced with swastika

 
Milan
Soccer: Ibra set to return to Milan

Soccer: Ibra set to return to Milan

 
Rome
3 climbers die on Gran Sasso

3 climbers die on Gran Sasso

 
Rome
Marijuana home growing OK says top court

Marijuana home growing OK says top court

 
Rome
Rome says farewell to girls, 16, run down by director's son

Rome says farewell to girls, 16, run down by director's son

 
Rome
Jews blast Maraini for slamming Old Testament

Jews blast Maraini for slamming Old Testament

 
Milan
Syrian arrested in Milan to serve 7 yrs in Kuwait

Syrian arrested in Milan to serve 7 yrs in Kuwait

 
Florence
Boy serious after falling into river off bike

Boy serious after falling into river off bike

 
Padua
Baby in coma after mum shook it

Baby in coma after mum shook it

 
Rome
Italians to spend 100 mn more on Xmas Eve dinner

Italians to spend 100 mn more on Xmas Eve dinner

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Regalia spinge il Bari: «Guai ad arrendersi»

Regalia spinge il Bari: «Guai ad arrendersi»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceIl personaggio
E' di Lecce una delle «fashion blogger» tra le glamour «top 20»

E' di Lecce una delle «fashion blogger» tra le glamour «top 20»

 
MateraIl bilancio
Il «brand Matera» anhe nella sicurezza: dati confortanti per il 2019

Il «brand Matera» anhe nella sicurezza: dati confortanti per il 2019

 
BariLa protesta
Bari, ripristinare gli Sprar per i richiedenti asilo: associazioni in piazza

Bari, ripristinare gli Sprar per i richiedenti asilo: associazioni in piazza

 
HomeLa vertenza
Taranto, lavoratori ex Ilva chiedono incontro urgente con Governo e sindacati

Taranto, lavoratori ex Ilva chiedono incontro urgente con Governo e sindacati

 
PotenzaPolitiche giovanili
Potenza, boom di giovani lucani in Europa

Potenza, boom di giovani lucani in Europa

 
BrindisiSanità
Brindisi, oggi la stabilizzazione per 66 lavoratori «Sanitaservice»

Brindisi, oggi la stabilizzazione per 66 lavoratori «Sanitaservice»

 
BatL'evento
Bisceglie, liberate in mare il giorno di Natale 4 tartarughe Caretta Caretta

Bisceglie, liberate in mare il giorno di Natale 4 tartarughe Caretta Caretta

 
FoggiaSan Ferdinando
Sequestrarono 16enne nel Foggiano per costringerlo ad autodenunciarsi: arrestati

Sequestrarono 16enne nel Foggiano per costringerlo ad autodenunciarsi: arrestati

 

i più letti

Foggia, si schianta con l'auto contro un albero: muore una 34enne

Foggia, 34enne muore nello schianto contro un albero: 2 giorni fa la proposta di matrimonio. Domani i funerali

Incidente sulla Ragusa-Mare: scontro tra 2 auto, muore militare 22enne di Valenzano

Incidente sulla Ragusa-Mare: scontro tra 2 auto, muore militare 22enne di Valenzano

Palagianello, cocaina nel reggiseno: arrestata coppia di spacciatori

Palagianello, cocaina nel reggiseno: arrestata coppia di spacciatori

Avaria sul Lecce-Milano: decine di passeggeri bloccati in treno a Natale, per ore al buio

Avaria sul Lecce-Milano: decine di passeggeri bloccati in treno a Natale, per ore al buio

Montalbano Jonico, auto impatta contro guard rail: un morto e 4 feriti

Montalbano Jonico, auto impatta contro guard rail: un morto e 4 feriti

Palermo

Scaffolder shot to death in Palermo

Bleeds out after being hit near groin

Scaffolder shot to death in Palermo

Palermo, December 27 - A 47-year-old Sicilian scaffolder died in Palermo Thursday night after being shot in the leg. Francesco Paolo Lombardino was shot near the groin region after gong out to check on his car, sources said. He was hot by more than one gunshot. Lombardino is said to have died due to a haemorrhage in the aorta caused by loss of blood. The man was rushed to the Cervello Hospital in the Sicilian capital. He bled out there, hospital sources said. Carabinieri are investigating. An autopsy has been ordered. The incident took place in Via Zumbo, in the CEP district.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati