Soccer: Ibra set to return to Milan

Milan, December 27 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to return to AC Milan, sources said over Christmas. The Sweden great posted a photo of himself with fiery reddened eyes on Friday, alluding to AC's red and black shirts. Ibra, 38, is set to be given a six-month contract, sources said. He will reportedly get a one-year renewal option on the basis of appearances and goals, they said. An official announcement is expected from the Rossoneri later Friday. The LA Galaxy star has been talking to Milan representatives, the sources said, adding that coach Stefano Pioli's job is secure even after a 5-0 drubbing by Atalanta in Serie A. AC and Inter Milan are among the previous clubs of the much-travelled Ibra, who has also played for Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United. He scored 62 goals in 116 appearances for Sweden between 2001 and 2016.