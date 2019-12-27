Rome says farewell to girls, 16, run down by director's son

Rome, December 27 - Rome said farewell Friday to two 16-year-old girls knocked down and killed by a film director's son in the centre of the city before Christmas. The Collina Fleming Church was packed to the rafters for the funeral of Camilla Romagnoli and Gaia Vonfreymann. "We ask you to respect our grief and silence," said Gaia's parents. In Corso Francia, where the fatal impact took place as the girls crossed the road after scaling a guardrail, a new banner was laid saying "Ciao Angels". Pietro Genovese, the 20-year-old son of director Paolo, was placed under house arrest Sunday. He is accused of vehicular homicide. The young man reportedly tested positive for alcohol, but early reports that he also tested positive for drugs were said to be unfounded Sunday. A prosecutor said he was driving too fast, at about 80 km an hour. But the girls were also said to have been "rash" in trying to cross the busy road. The case has shocked the Italian capital.