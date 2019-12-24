Man shot dead in Grosseto

Grosseto, December 24 - A 40-year-old Colombian national died from gunshot wounds in hospital in Siena Tuesday after being shot by a Brazilian national in the southern Tuscan city of Grosseto Monday night. A Senegalese man was also shot. He is said to be in serious but not life-threatening condition. Police said they are looking for the shooter. An autopsy has been ordered. The incident took place in the centre of Grosseto, when the pair were shot after waiting for the man to come out of his house. The Senegalese was hit in the chest and back by pistol shots while the Colombian was shot in the head. Police said the incident may have been drug-related.