Rome
Jews blast Maraini for slamming Old Testament

Milan
Syrian arrested in Milan to serve 7 yrs in Kuwait

Florence
Boy serious after falling into river off bike

Padua
Baby in coma after mum shook it

Rome
Italians to spend 100 mn more on Xmas Eve dinner

Pescara
Xmas tree fire nearly torches flat

Taranto
Man, 53, 'abused migrant woman, threatened to report her'

Milan
Milan train station fault causes major disruption

Milan
Inmate attacks prison guard

Bologna
Man, 22, assaults woman outside disco

Rome
Colosseum tickets to include Roman forum

Serie C
Regalia spinge il Bari: «Guai ad arrendersi»

BariUn 23enne
Bari, ubriaco guida contromano via De Giosa: denunciato. «Tragedia sfiorata»

MateraUn 62enne
Miglionico, picchia moglie e figlio: rintracciato e arrestato

FoggiaSan Ferdinando
Sequestrarono 16enne nel Foggiano per costringerlo ad autodenunciarsi: arrestati

TarantoLe dichiarazioni
Conte a Taranto: «Su piano ex Ilva Stato ci mette la faccia». E ai giornalisti: «Passerella? Non vi ho chiamato io»

LecceLa provocazione
Martano, l'albero di Natale è un ulivo secco con bottiglie di pesticidi al posto delle decorazioni

PotenzaLa pattuglia di «Mancusiedd»
Storia dei «nostri» presepi nelle parrocchie: le radici del Natale a Potenza

BrindisiFurto
Francavilla, rubano Iphone per fare regalo di Natale: denunciata intera famiglia

BatIl giallo
Barletta, gambizzato 18enne nella villa del castello: scattano le indagini

Grosseto

Man shot dead in Grosseto

Grosseto, December 24 - A 40-year-old Colombian national died from gunshot wounds in hospital in Siena Tuesday after being shot by a Brazilian national in the southern Tuscan city of Grosseto Monday night. A Senegalese man was also shot. He is said to be in serious but not life-threatening condition. Police said they are looking for the shooter. An autopsy has been ordered. The incident took place in the centre of Grosseto, when the pair were shot after waiting for the man to come out of his house. The Senegalese was hit in the chest and back by pistol shots while the Colombian was shot in the head. Police said the incident may have been drug-related.

