Boy serious after falling into river off bike

Jews blast Maraini for slamming Old Testament
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Storia dei «nostri» presepi nelle parrocchie: le radici del Natale a Potenza
i più letti
Florence
24 Dicembre 2019
Florence, December 24 - A seven-year-old boy was in serious condition in a Florence hospital Tuesday after falling into a river near Pistoia off his bike on Sunday. The boy was saved by his father who dived into the Pescia River to rescue him. The boy is alert and breathing on his own in an intensive care ward.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su