Syrian arrested in Milan to serve 7 yrs in Kuwait

Jews blast Maraini for slamming Old Testament
Milan
24 Dicembre 2019
Milan, December 24 - A 39-year-old Syrian man was arrested in Milan Tuesday on an international warrant for allegedly importing into Kuwait 2,400 litres of alcoholic spirits in 2013, a crime for which he has been sentenced to seven years in jail. Carabinieri traced the man to a hotel in Viale Suzzani and brought him into custody. The extradition process will now be started, the police said.
