Xmas tree fire nearly torches flat

24 Dicembre 2019
Pescara, December 24 - A Christmas tree fire nearly torched a flat near Pescara in Abruzzo on Tuesday. The fire was probably caused by a short circuit in festive lights, fire teams said after putting out the blaze. The falls of the apartment at Montesilvano were blackened by the fire but the structure remained solid, they said.
